BOOM (BOOM) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.72 million and $161,837.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,762,250 coins and its circulating supply is 778,731,518 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

