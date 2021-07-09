Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.38% of Boot Barn worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $9,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $79.55 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

