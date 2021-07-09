Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.12 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

