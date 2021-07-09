Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

