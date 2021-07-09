Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMLP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

