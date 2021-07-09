Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $788,000 in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

NYSE TVE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 6,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,295. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

