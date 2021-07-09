Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.