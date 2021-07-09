Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after buying an additional 1,053,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 34,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

