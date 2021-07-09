Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $161.52. 26,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $161.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $255.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

