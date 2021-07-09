BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises approximately 0.9% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 3,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,979. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.