British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £140.45 ($183.50).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,758.50 ($36.04) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,785.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

