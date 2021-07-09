British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £140.45 ($183.50).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,758.50 ($36.04) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,785.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.