Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.