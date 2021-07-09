Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 1,665,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,918. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.