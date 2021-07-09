Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.83 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $97.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $149.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

