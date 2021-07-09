Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. QAD posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.30. QAD has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

