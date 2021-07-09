Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 1,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $274,915.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $104,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

