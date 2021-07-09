Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $31.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

