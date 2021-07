Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $31.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

