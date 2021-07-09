Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $51.10

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

