Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $42.56

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several research firms have commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

KURA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 387,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,432. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

