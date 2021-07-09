Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 335

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 264.80 ($3.46). 660,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,080. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

