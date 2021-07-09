Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $149.38

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

