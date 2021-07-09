Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $48.78

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

PRTA stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,992. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

