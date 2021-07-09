Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WSBC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

