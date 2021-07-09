Brokers Issue Forecasts for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

