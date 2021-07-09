Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 11,491 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $173.03 and a one year high of $245.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.