Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $127.44 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.