Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

