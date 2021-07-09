Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $176.07 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

