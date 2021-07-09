Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $15.36 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 884,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Well by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,550 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $12.21 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

