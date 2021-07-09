Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

