Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $92.35 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

