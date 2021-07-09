BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 3,151,895 Shares

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BTRS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,175,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

