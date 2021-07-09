Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $283.96 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $283.96 million and $67,577.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.00627746 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.