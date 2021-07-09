Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cabot were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

