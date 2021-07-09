CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $111,427.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $58.24 or 0.00174202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

