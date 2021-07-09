CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.75

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 130428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -222.30.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

