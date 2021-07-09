Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

CZR opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

