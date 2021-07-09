Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

