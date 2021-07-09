Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Fortive by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

FTV stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.