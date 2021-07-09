Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 45,230 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

