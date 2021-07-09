Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

