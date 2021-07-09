Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.95

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 12575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

