Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.