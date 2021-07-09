Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.38. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 96,131 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The company has a market cap of C$604.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 141.87%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.