Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises 3.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

