Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

