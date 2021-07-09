Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.
CGC opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
