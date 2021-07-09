Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

