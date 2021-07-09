Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

CCPPF stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

