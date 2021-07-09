Capital International Investors Has $292,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

